Large Oriental styled home with lots of room to entertain the whole family. Lovely location near great schools large back yard two car garge with a built in shed attached to the garage. A must see Call Sam Burkett for a showing At 210 307-8573.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2830 Old Moss Rd have any available units?
2830 Old Moss Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.