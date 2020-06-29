Rent Calculator
All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2822 Rim Rock Trail TIMBER RIDGE SUBDIVISION
2822 Rim Rock Trail
No Longer Available
Location
2822 Rim Rock Trail, San Antonio, TX 78251
Timber Ridge
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
(RLNE5307595)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2822 Rim Rock Trail TIMBER RIDGE SUBDIVISION have any available units?
2822 Rim Rock Trail TIMBER RIDGE SUBDIVISION doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 2822 Rim Rock Trail TIMBER RIDGE SUBDIVISION currently offering any rent specials?
2822 Rim Rock Trail TIMBER RIDGE SUBDIVISION is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2822 Rim Rock Trail TIMBER RIDGE SUBDIVISION pet-friendly?
No, 2822 Rim Rock Trail TIMBER RIDGE SUBDIVISION is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 2822 Rim Rock Trail TIMBER RIDGE SUBDIVISION offer parking?
No, 2822 Rim Rock Trail TIMBER RIDGE SUBDIVISION does not offer parking.
Does 2822 Rim Rock Trail TIMBER RIDGE SUBDIVISION have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2822 Rim Rock Trail TIMBER RIDGE SUBDIVISION does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2822 Rim Rock Trail TIMBER RIDGE SUBDIVISION have a pool?
No, 2822 Rim Rock Trail TIMBER RIDGE SUBDIVISION does not have a pool.
Does 2822 Rim Rock Trail TIMBER RIDGE SUBDIVISION have accessible units?
No, 2822 Rim Rock Trail TIMBER RIDGE SUBDIVISION does not have accessible units.
Does 2822 Rim Rock Trail TIMBER RIDGE SUBDIVISION have units with dishwashers?
No, 2822 Rim Rock Trail TIMBER RIDGE SUBDIVISION does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2822 Rim Rock Trail TIMBER RIDGE SUBDIVISION have units with air conditioning?
No, 2822 Rim Rock Trail TIMBER RIDGE SUBDIVISION does not have units with air conditioning.
