279 Caddo St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill pet friendly

Beautiful Home, Large Yard, Fenced - Property Id: 73125



Beautiful home with Central-Air, front and back yard fenced in, storage room in backyard, long driveway inside fenced yard from street to backyard. Lot's of inside-the-fence parking. Looking for a responsible tenant who wants a long-term home. The home is 750 square feet, 1-bedroom, inside laundry room, big kitchen, open dining and living room, large bathroom. Appliances are not included. This beautiful home is in very clean and in good condition. Enjoy having family over to your new home for Sunday BBQ's in the big shaded fenced-in backyard!



Text us if interested and you meet criteria below... 210-504-9711



When you apply, background is checked for "criminal, credit, work, and past rental history". Tenant required to get basic renters insurance. To apply must have:

1) verifiablework history and income of at least $2,000/mo

2) recent history renting that can be verified

3) Good credit history

4) No smoking or pets accepted.

Property Id 73125



No Pets Allowed



