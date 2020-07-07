All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated December 15 2019 at 11:04 AM

279 Caddo St.

279 Caddo Street · No Longer Available
Location

279 Caddo Street, San Antonio, TX 78211

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
pet friendly
Beautiful Home, Large Yard, Fenced - Property Id: 73125

Beautiful home with Central-Air, front and back yard fenced in, storage room in backyard, long driveway inside fenced yard from street to backyard. Lot's of inside-the-fence parking. Looking for a responsible tenant who wants a long-term home. The home is 750 square feet, 1-bedroom, inside laundry room, big kitchen, open dining and living room, large bathroom. Appliances are not included. This beautiful home is in very clean and in good condition. Enjoy having family over to your new home for Sunday BBQ's in the big shaded fenced-in backyard!

Text us if interested and you meet criteria below... 210-504-9711

When you apply, background is checked for "criminal, credit, work, and past rental history". Tenant required to get basic renters insurance. To apply must have:
1) verifiablework history and income of at least $2,000/mo
2) recent history renting that can be verified
3) Good credit history
4) No smoking or pets accepted.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/73125
Property Id 73125

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5374220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 279 Caddo St. have any available units?
279 Caddo St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 279 Caddo St. have?
Some of 279 Caddo St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly.
Is 279 Caddo St. currently offering any rent specials?
279 Caddo St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 279 Caddo St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 279 Caddo St. is pet friendly.
Does 279 Caddo St. offer parking?
Yes, 279 Caddo St. offers parking.
Does 279 Caddo St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 279 Caddo St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 279 Caddo St. have a pool?
No, 279 Caddo St. does not have a pool.
Does 279 Caddo St. have accessible units?
No, 279 Caddo St. does not have accessible units.
Does 279 Caddo St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 279 Caddo St. does not have units with dishwashers.

