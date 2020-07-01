All apartments in San Antonio
271 Caddo

271 Caddo · No Longer Available
Location

271 Caddo, San Antonio, TX 78211

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1a0c6e002e ---- This 3 bedroom 2 bath is ready for early July Move In! Master Bedroom has private bathroom with shower/tub combo. The home includes a stove/oven, and washer/dryer connections! Simply Charming! This won\'t last long - call us today to schedule a showing! Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Appliances Included Central Air/Heat Pets Allowed (Weight & Breed Restriction) Washer/Dryer Hook Ups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 271 Caddo have any available units?
271 Caddo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 271 Caddo have?
Some of 271 Caddo's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 271 Caddo currently offering any rent specials?
271 Caddo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 271 Caddo pet-friendly?
Yes, 271 Caddo is pet friendly.
Does 271 Caddo offer parking?
No, 271 Caddo does not offer parking.
Does 271 Caddo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 271 Caddo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 271 Caddo have a pool?
No, 271 Caddo does not have a pool.
Does 271 Caddo have accessible units?
No, 271 Caddo does not have accessible units.
Does 271 Caddo have units with dishwashers?
No, 271 Caddo does not have units with dishwashers.

