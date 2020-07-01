Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1a0c6e002e ---- This 3 bedroom 2 bath is ready for early July Move In! Master Bedroom has private bathroom with shower/tub combo. The home includes a stove/oven, and washer/dryer connections! Simply Charming! This won\'t last long - call us today to schedule a showing! Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter\'s insurance may be secured at the tenant?s own expense and is not mandatory ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant\'s credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Appliances Included Central Air/Heat Pets Allowed (Weight & Breed Restriction) Washer/Dryer Hook Ups