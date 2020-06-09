All apartments in San Antonio
2650 THOUSAND OAKS
2650 THOUSAND OAKS

2650 Thousand Oaks Drive · (210) 255-3073
Location

2650 Thousand Oaks Drive, San Antonio, TX 78232
North Central Thousand Oaks

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,180

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1116 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
tennis court
Come home to a beautiful and unique community, abundant with large oak trees, amenities and elegant features. Live only minutes from the airport, premier shopping, featured restaurants, entertainment and employment. Some of the numerous amenities include a tennis and basketball court as well as a gym with twenty-four hour access and a personal trainer available to help you reach your fitness goals! Attend the monthly resident activities. soak up the sun by the pool or relax in your luxurious apartment. There's something for everyone here, don't miss out on this great opportunity! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2650 THOUSAND OAKS have any available units?
2650 THOUSAND OAKS has a unit available for $1,180 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2650 THOUSAND OAKS have?
Some of 2650 THOUSAND OAKS's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2650 THOUSAND OAKS currently offering any rent specials?
2650 THOUSAND OAKS isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2650 THOUSAND OAKS pet-friendly?
No, 2650 THOUSAND OAKS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2650 THOUSAND OAKS offer parking?
No, 2650 THOUSAND OAKS does not offer parking.
Does 2650 THOUSAND OAKS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2650 THOUSAND OAKS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2650 THOUSAND OAKS have a pool?
Yes, 2650 THOUSAND OAKS has a pool.
Does 2650 THOUSAND OAKS have accessible units?
No, 2650 THOUSAND OAKS does not have accessible units.
Does 2650 THOUSAND OAKS have units with dishwashers?
No, 2650 THOUSAND OAKS does not have units with dishwashers.
