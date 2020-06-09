2650 THOUSAND OAKS

Amenities

recently renovated gym pool basketball court tennis court

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court gym pool tennis court

Come home to a beautiful and unique community, abundant with large oak trees, amenities and elegant features. Live only minutes from the airport, premier shopping, featured restaurants, entertainment and employment. Some of the numerous amenities include a tennis and basketball court as well as a gym with twenty-four hour access and a personal trainer available to help you reach your fitness goals! Attend the monthly resident activities. soak up the sun by the pool or relax in your luxurious apartment. There's something for everyone here, don't miss out on this great opportunity! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.