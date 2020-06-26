2623 Rio Sabine

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities

Beautiful one story home located in a gated community. Open floor plan. Master bedroom is split for your privacy with walk in closet. Master Bath has double vanity, separate shower and Garden tub. Fireplace in living room. Kitchen is equipped with Dishwasher, Stove and Microwave. House is furnished with wood floors throughout and ceramic floor in kitchen area. Great Deck in backyard with covered patio on small slab. Must See!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.