Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2623 Rio Sabine
Last updated July 23 2019 at 4:09 PM

2623 Rio Sabine

2623 Rio Sabine · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location

2623 Rio Sabine, San Antonio, TX 78259

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful one story home located in a gated community. Open floor plan. Master bedroom is split for your privacy with walk in closet. Master Bath has double vanity, separate shower and Garden tub. Fireplace in living room. Kitchen is equipped with Dishwasher, Stove and Microwave. House is furnished with wood floors throughout and ceramic floor in kitchen area. Great Deck in backyard with covered patio on small slab. Must See!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2623 Rio Sabine have any available units?
2623 Rio Sabine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2623 Rio Sabine have?
Some of 2623 Rio Sabine's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2623 Rio Sabine currently offering any rent specials?
2623 Rio Sabine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2623 Rio Sabine pet-friendly?
No, 2623 Rio Sabine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2623 Rio Sabine offer parking?
No, 2623 Rio Sabine does not offer parking.
Does 2623 Rio Sabine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2623 Rio Sabine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2623 Rio Sabine have a pool?
No, 2623 Rio Sabine does not have a pool.
Does 2623 Rio Sabine have accessible units?
No, 2623 Rio Sabine does not have accessible units.
Does 2623 Rio Sabine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2623 Rio Sabine has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

