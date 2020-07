Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

YOU NEED TO SEE TO APPRECIATE THE WORK. GREAT STARTER HOME. LARGE DECK & CONVENIENT TO EVERYTHING. SMALL PET ONLY (picture required) APPLICATION FEE IN CASHiers check OR MONEY ORDER, DEPOSIT IN MONEY ORDER OR OTHER FORM OF CERTIFIED FUNDS, COPY OF DL, SS# CARD & PROOF OF INCOME MUST ACCOMPANY APPLICATION AT TIME OF SUBMISSION. APPLICATION & SCREENING CRITERIA CAN BE DOWNLOADED FROM ADDITIONAL INFORMATION. Apply in office or online.