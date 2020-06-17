All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:26 PM

2554 N.E. LOOP 410

2554 Northeast Loop 410 · (210) 338-8481
Location

2554 Northeast Loop 410, San Antonio, TX 78217
Village North

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 746 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
This is one of the best deals you will find in the 78217 zip code. Enjoy the park-like atmosphere and the variety of on-site amenities. You'll have access to two refreshing pools, two laundry facilities, BBQ pit, business center and a fitness center. Interior features include spacious walk-in closets, washer/dryer connections, a fully-eqiupped kitchen and a patio/balcony. Covered parking is available and public transportation is nearby as well. All-in-all an excellent place to call home! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2554 N.E. LOOP 410 have any available units?
2554 N.E. LOOP 410 has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2554 N.E. LOOP 410 have?
Some of 2554 N.E. LOOP 410's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2554 N.E. LOOP 410 currently offering any rent specials?
2554 N.E. LOOP 410 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2554 N.E. LOOP 410 pet-friendly?
No, 2554 N.E. LOOP 410 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2554 N.E. LOOP 410 offer parking?
Yes, 2554 N.E. LOOP 410 does offer parking.
Does 2554 N.E. LOOP 410 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2554 N.E. LOOP 410 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2554 N.E. LOOP 410 have a pool?
Yes, 2554 N.E. LOOP 410 has a pool.
Does 2554 N.E. LOOP 410 have accessible units?
No, 2554 N.E. LOOP 410 does not have accessible units.
Does 2554 N.E. LOOP 410 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2554 N.E. LOOP 410 does not have units with dishwashers.
