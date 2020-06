Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Location, location, location! Immaculate inside and out. Newly renovated and ready for new tenants. Vaulted ceiling living room with fireplace. Breakfast bar and dining space. Kitchen is bright and light. Maytag washer, dryer in hall. Large walk in closets in both bedrooms. Relax on your covered new deck. Mature trees in large fenced yard. Quiet and peaceful neighborhood close to 1604, 281, Wurzbach Pkwy, schools, shopping and recreation.