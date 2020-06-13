All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 2523 Town Briar.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2523 Town Briar
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:32 PM

2523 Town Briar

2523 Town Briar · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Thunderbird Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2523 Town Briar, San Antonio, TX 78238
Thunderbird Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
guest suite
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
guest suite
Spacious & attractive 3-4 bedroom 3.5 bathrm home - Property Id: 158251

Large split-level home with beautiful blend of contemporary and classic styles. Sq. Ft. closer to 2100 not on BCAD. New stainless steel kitchen appliances. Newly painted interior and beautiful new laminate flooring throughout. Vaulted living room ceiling. Full guest suite on lower level which could also be used for home office suite. Front door area secured with lockable decorative wrought iron gate. Near major highways, Loop 410 and IH 10; 11 mi. from SA airport, less than 8 mi. to Sea world and Lackland AFB, schools within 1 mi.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/158251
Property Id 158251

(RLNE5468818)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2523 Town Briar have any available units?
2523 Town Briar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2523 Town Briar have?
Some of 2523 Town Briar's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2523 Town Briar currently offering any rent specials?
2523 Town Briar is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2523 Town Briar pet-friendly?
Yes, 2523 Town Briar is pet friendly.
Does 2523 Town Briar offer parking?
No, 2523 Town Briar does not offer parking.
Does 2523 Town Briar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2523 Town Briar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2523 Town Briar have a pool?
No, 2523 Town Briar does not have a pool.
Does 2523 Town Briar have accessible units?
No, 2523 Town Briar does not have accessible units.
Does 2523 Town Briar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2523 Town Briar has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Lake Apartments
8910 N Loop 1604 West
San Antonio, TX 78249
Maxwell Townhomes
11146 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Siena on Sonterra
600 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Dwell at Legacy
1810 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78259
Valencia at Medical
5111 Glen Ridge Drive
San Antonio, TX 78229
LIV at Westover Hills
9015 Ingram Road
San Antonio, TX 78245
Dalian 151
10018 Ingram Road
San Antonio, TX 78245
711 E Carson
711 East Carson Street
San Antonio, TX 78208

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio