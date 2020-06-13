2523 Town Briar

Amenities

Spacious & attractive 3-4 bedroom 3.5 bathrm home



Large split-level home with beautiful blend of contemporary and classic styles. Sq. Ft. closer to 2100 not on BCAD. New stainless steel kitchen appliances. Newly painted interior and beautiful new laminate flooring throughout. Vaulted living room ceiling. Full guest suite on lower level which could also be used for home office suite. Front door area secured with lockable decorative wrought iron gate. Near major highways, Loop 410 and IH 10; 11 mi. from SA airport, less than 8 mi. to Sea world and Lackland AFB, schools within 1 mi.

