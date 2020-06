Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage microwave range oven

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

This home sits in a quiet community in the Heights of Stone Oak. Guarded entrance at main gate and security gate at the entrance to Estancia. This open floorplan main living is one for any family to enjoy. Chef inspired kitchen with granite countertops, 5 burner gas range, built in oven and microwave, large island and separate dining and breakfast room. Master suite downstairs and second living with additional bedrooms upstairs. This home has a 3 car garage and large lot.