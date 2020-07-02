25043 SUMMIT CRK

25043 Summit Creek, San Antonio, TX 78258 Stone Oak
Great location! Desirable schools. Well maintained two story home with great deck for entertaining. Master down with large bath and 2 closets. 4th room can be bedroom or office. Open concept living. Laminate and tile downstairs. Stone countertops. Woodburning fireplace. Community park. Pets ok.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
