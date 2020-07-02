25043 SUMMIT CRK

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great location! Desirable schools. Well maintained two story home with great deck for entertaining. Master down with large bath and 2 closets. 4th room can be bedroom or office. Open concept living. Laminate and tile downstairs. Stone countertops. Woodburning fireplace. Community park. Pets ok.