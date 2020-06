Amenities

This beautiful 3 bedroom home is in the heart of Stone Oak with some of the top rated schools in San Antonio and is ready for move in! Newly updated bathrooms, includes stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite countertops, and 2 car garage with plenty of extra parking space.