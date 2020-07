Amenities

patio / balcony garage guest suite

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage guest suite

Comfortable 5 bedroom with huge 3 car detached garage located in central Stone Oak area. Large yard with deck is great for entertaining and just enjoying the shaded yard. 4 bedrooms and master up, guest suite with full bath down. Please complete applications prior to submission. Bring photo ID and certified funds for applications.