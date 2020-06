Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage walk in closets

Location, location, location. This home is in the desirable Stone Oak area, great schools and convenient to everything. Open floor plan, all tile downstairs, island kitchen, granite counters and plenty of cabinets for storage. Kitchen opens to large living area, bright and sunny. All four bedrooms are upstairs, the master is very spacious and has huge walk-in closet. Large separate living/dining combo room. Big backyard for pleasant evenings (sun sets in front). Reagan HS.