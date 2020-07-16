All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

246 W. Pletz

246 Pletz Dr · No Longer Available
Location

246 Pletz Dr, San Antonio, TX 78226
Thompson

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Big 4 Bedroom Home - Property Id: 100822

This is a big 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,661 sqft home. Big inside washroom, big kitchen. Master bedroom suite has its own bathroom and attached study/sitting room. Separate room for play room or office. Lots of room for family to spread out. Central heat and air. House is freshly painted and updated. Lots of parking with double wide driveway, fully fenced and gated front yard. Large detached secure store room in backyard. Big pecan tree in back yard, big oak tree shading front yard. Possibly available for SAHA section-8 voucher program. Make this your families next long term home. Text 210-504-9711 for more information, to apply go to https://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100822.
Property Id 100822

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 246 W. Pletz have any available units?
246 W. Pletz doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 246 W. Pletz currently offering any rent specials?
246 W. Pletz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 246 W. Pletz pet-friendly?
No, 246 W. Pletz is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 246 W. Pletz offer parking?
Yes, 246 W. Pletz offers parking.
Does 246 W. Pletz have units with washers and dryers?
No, 246 W. Pletz does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 246 W. Pletz have a pool?
No, 246 W. Pletz does not have a pool.
Does 246 W. Pletz have accessible units?
No, 246 W. Pletz does not have accessible units.
Does 246 W. Pletz have units with dishwashers?
No, 246 W. Pletz does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 246 W. Pletz have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 246 W. Pletz has units with air conditioning.
