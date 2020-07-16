246 W. Pletz

Amenities

Big 4 Bedroom Home - Property Id: 100822



This is a big 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,661 sqft home. Big inside washroom, big kitchen. Master bedroom suite has its own bathroom and attached study/sitting room. Separate room for play room or office. Lots of room for family to spread out. Central heat and air. House is freshly painted and updated. Lots of parking with double wide driveway, fully fenced and gated front yard. Large detached secure store room in backyard. Big pecan tree in back yard, big oak tree shading front yard. Possibly available for SAHA section-8 voucher program. Make this your families next long term home. Text 210-504-9711 for more information, to apply go to https://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100822.

No Pets Allowed



