Amenities

Roomy house in desired Leon Springs and Norhtside ISD schools. This 4 bedroom home has 3 living areas providing plenty of room and options for having space to relax. There is a large oak tree in the spacious backyard providing plenty of shade from the Texas heat and the sprinkler system makes keeping the yard up a breeze. The elementary school is within walking distance. Grocery shopping is close by, as are the The Rim, La Cantera and plenty of restaurants.