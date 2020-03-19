2449 Hiawatha

Amenities
Charming Home just minutes away from Downtown San Antonio - Welcome home to this newly updated home with new vinyl plank wood flooring, fresh paint, and upgraded energy efficient appliances. This home also has a bonus room, covered parking, outside storage shed and lawn maintenance is included in the rent. Close to downtown, shopping and restaurants. Residents will pay a monthly fee of $25 for the Strategic Resident Program. Includes a/c filters delivered to your door every 30 days. Includes a/c filters delivered to your door every 30 days. Tenant pays all utilities.
(RLNE4886961)