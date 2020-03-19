All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 2449 Hiawatha.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
2449 Hiawatha
Last updated May 25 2019 at 10:54 AM

2449 Hiawatha

2449 Hiawatha · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2449 Hiawatha, San Antonio, TX 78210
Highland Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming Home just minutes away from Downtown San Antonio - Welcome home to this newly updated home with new vinyl plank wood flooring, fresh paint, and upgraded energy efficient appliances. This home also has a bonus room, covered parking, outside storage shed and lawn maintenance is included in the rent. Close to downtown, shopping and restaurants. Residents will pay a monthly fee of $25 for the Strategic Resident Program. Includes a/c filters delivered to your door every 30 days. Includes a/c filters delivered to your door every 30 days. Tenant pays all utilities.

(RLNE4886961)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2449 Hiawatha have any available units?
2449 Hiawatha doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2449 Hiawatha have?
Some of 2449 Hiawatha's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2449 Hiawatha currently offering any rent specials?
2449 Hiawatha is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2449 Hiawatha pet-friendly?
Yes, 2449 Hiawatha is pet friendly.
Does 2449 Hiawatha offer parking?
Yes, 2449 Hiawatha offers parking.
Does 2449 Hiawatha have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2449 Hiawatha does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2449 Hiawatha have a pool?
No, 2449 Hiawatha does not have a pool.
Does 2449 Hiawatha have accessible units?
No, 2449 Hiawatha does not have accessible units.
Does 2449 Hiawatha have units with dishwashers?
No, 2449 Hiawatha does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Courtland Heights
5940 Danny Kaye Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Towers
16735 La Cantera Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78256
Walker Ranch Apartment Homes
14500 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Broadstone Colonnade
4330 Spectrum One
San Antonio, TX 78230
Salado Springs
12727 Vista del Norte
San Antonio, TX 78216
Oxford at Sonterra
19950 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78258
French Place
109 W French Pl
San Antonio, TX 78212
Firewheel
6155 Eckhert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio