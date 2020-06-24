2447 Sweet Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d6e4fb50de ----

*Half off first month\'s rent!* Great 1 story home in cul-de-sac. Ceramic tile and laminate throughout. Nice open floor plan and huge back yard with covered patio and large storage shed. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly. *No Pets Allowed*



Ac Central

Appliance Dishwasher

Appliance Disposal

Appliance Refrigerator

Flooring Laminate

Flooring Tile

Indoor Family Room

Indoor Walk In Closets

Outdoor Back Yard

Outdoor Cul De Sac

Outdoor Fenced