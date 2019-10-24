2447 Hiawatha

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly Upgrade Home Located Minutes from Downtown - Welcome home to this newly updated home with new vinyl plank wood flooring, fresh paint, and upgraded energy efficient appliances. This home also has a bonus room, covered parking, outside storage shed and lawn maintenance is included in the rent. Close to downtown, shopping and restaurants. Residents will pay a monthly fee of $25 for the Strategic Resident Program. Includes a/c filters delivered to your door every 30 days. Tenant pays all utilities



(RLNE4882477)