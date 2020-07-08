All apartments in San Antonio
2413 Encino Cliff St
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:56 AM

2413 Encino Cliff St

2413 Encino Cliff Drive
Location

2413 Encino Cliff Drive, San Antonio, TX 78259
Encino Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2413 Encino Cliff St Available 12/15/19 Live in Encino Park! 4 Bedroom Home Available NOW! - Updated 4 Bedroom and 2 Bath home located in Encino Park minutes from Loop 1604 and Hwy 281. Inside the home exists a freshly painted, open floor plan with tile flooring through out. A separate living and dining area is also featured leading into the kitchen which includes all stainless steel appliances. BONUS- A Washer and Dryer are included as well.

Call us NOW to schedule a tour!

Tenant is required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5338354)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2413 Encino Cliff St have any available units?
2413 Encino Cliff St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2413 Encino Cliff St have?
Some of 2413 Encino Cliff St's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2413 Encino Cliff St currently offering any rent specials?
2413 Encino Cliff St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2413 Encino Cliff St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2413 Encino Cliff St is pet friendly.
Does 2413 Encino Cliff St offer parking?
Yes, 2413 Encino Cliff St offers parking.
Does 2413 Encino Cliff St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2413 Encino Cliff St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2413 Encino Cliff St have a pool?
No, 2413 Encino Cliff St does not have a pool.
Does 2413 Encino Cliff St have accessible units?
No, 2413 Encino Cliff St does not have accessible units.
Does 2413 Encino Cliff St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2413 Encino Cliff St does not have units with dishwashers.

