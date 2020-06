Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Beautiful Two Story Corner Home Very well maintained like new for Rent in the Gated Community of HEIGHTS at Stone Oak. Home features an Open Floor Plan, High Ceilings, Living Area, Separate Dining Room, Two Eating Areas, Island Kitchen, Study/Office, Game Room, Media Room, Downstairs Master Bedroom, Ceramic Tile, Wood & Carpeting throughout the home. Many Neighborhood Amenities to Enjoy also in the Great North East I.S.D. are a Must SEE to Appreciate!!