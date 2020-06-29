All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2403 Elmendorf Unit: 2

2403 North Elmendorf Street · No Longer Available
Location

2403 North Elmendorf Street, San Antonio, TX 78201
Woodlawn Lake

Amenities

all utils included
parking
pool
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Villas at Woodlawn Lake - Very cute fully furnished all bills paid ABP (water, electric, cable and internet) studio in 1 story triplex. Clean and freshly painted 290 square foot villa. Private entrance, no common areas. Its located just a few blocks from the Deco District and just 12 min from Medical Center, 5 min from downtown Riverwalk and down the street from the beautiful and historic Woodlawn Lake (walking distance) and 5.5 mls from the popular Pearl Brewery District with lots of restaurants and shops. Grocery store just a few blocks away. Also walking distance from Woodlawn Lake/Park with walking trails and swimming pool. This is perfect for traveling nurses or corporate/professional travelers. This is turn-key. All you need is your suitcase! Also avail. weekly for or monthly for Call Jule for more info.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2403 Elmendorf Unit: 2 have any available units?
2403 Elmendorf Unit: 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2403 Elmendorf Unit: 2 have?
Some of 2403 Elmendorf Unit: 2's amenities include all utils included, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2403 Elmendorf Unit: 2 currently offering any rent specials?
2403 Elmendorf Unit: 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2403 Elmendorf Unit: 2 pet-friendly?
No, 2403 Elmendorf Unit: 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2403 Elmendorf Unit: 2 offer parking?
Yes, 2403 Elmendorf Unit: 2 offers parking.
Does 2403 Elmendorf Unit: 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2403 Elmendorf Unit: 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2403 Elmendorf Unit: 2 have a pool?
Yes, 2403 Elmendorf Unit: 2 has a pool.
Does 2403 Elmendorf Unit: 2 have accessible units?
No, 2403 Elmendorf Unit: 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2403 Elmendorf Unit: 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2403 Elmendorf Unit: 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

