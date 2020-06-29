2403 Elmendorf Unit: 2

Amenities

all utils included parking pool internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking pool internet access

Villas at Woodlawn Lake - Very cute fully furnished all bills paid ABP (water, electric, cable and internet) studio in 1 story triplex. Clean and freshly painted 290 square foot villa. Private entrance, no common areas. Its located just a few blocks from the Deco District and just 12 min from Medical Center, 5 min from downtown Riverwalk and down the street from the beautiful and historic Woodlawn Lake (walking distance) and 5.5 mls from the popular Pearl Brewery District with lots of restaurants and shops. Grocery store just a few blocks away. Also walking distance from Woodlawn Lake/Park with walking trails and swimming pool. This is perfect for traveling nurses or corporate/professional travelers. This is turn-key. All you need is your suitcase! Also avail. weekly for or monthly for Call Jule for more info.