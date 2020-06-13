All apartments in San Antonio
238 Impala Trace

Location

238 Impala Trace, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3842 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful Executive Style Home with soaring ceilings** Gourmet kitchen with gas cook top, built in microwave, double built in ovens* Walk In Pantry** large island/ Breakfast bar overlooks Family Room With Gas Fireplace** Formal Living & Dining** Master Down Suite With Garden Tub, Walk In Shower, Large Closet** Up Stairs Features game room with separate theater room. Wood flooring and tile on lower level and carpet in bedrooms . Rear Covered Patio, Nice Wood Deck, Mature Trees** Water Softener, Gated community* Shopping & Restaurants Close By** Excellent Schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 Impala Trace have any available units?
238 Impala Trace has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 238 Impala Trace have?
Some of 238 Impala Trace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 238 Impala Trace currently offering any rent specials?
238 Impala Trace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 Impala Trace pet-friendly?
No, 238 Impala Trace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 238 Impala Trace offer parking?
Yes, 238 Impala Trace does offer parking.
Does 238 Impala Trace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 238 Impala Trace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 Impala Trace have a pool?
No, 238 Impala Trace does not have a pool.
Does 238 Impala Trace have accessible units?
No, 238 Impala Trace does not have accessible units.
Does 238 Impala Trace have units with dishwashers?
No, 238 Impala Trace does not have units with dishwashers.
