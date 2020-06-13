238 Impala Trace

Amenities
Beautiful Executive Style Home with soaring ceilings** Gourmet kitchen with gas cook top, built in microwave, double built in ovens* Walk In Pantry** large island/ Breakfast bar overlooks Family Room With Gas Fireplace** Formal Living & Dining** Master Down Suite With Garden Tub, Walk In Shower, Large Closet** Up Stairs Features game room with separate theater room. Wood flooring and tile on lower level and carpet in bedrooms . Rear Covered Patio, Nice Wood Deck, Mature Trees** Water Softener, Gated community* Shopping & Restaurants Close By** Excellent Schools