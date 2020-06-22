All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

238 Hawthorne

238 Hawthorne Street · (210) 787-3876 ext. 702
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

238 Hawthorne Street, San Antonio, TX 78214

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 238 Hawthorne · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
*UNDERGOING MAKE READY* 2 bedroom 1 bath home with fenced yard minutes from downtown! - *UNDERGOING MAKE READY* Two bedroom one bath home located off I-35 minutes from downtown. This home features wood laminate flooring throughout, a separate utility room, and large fenced yard! The kitchen includes a stove/oven. Central air and heat! Call today for more information! 210-787-3876 Ext 1

Schedule A Tour Now!: https://showmojo.com/l/8d295b903d

Apply here: https://rpmtx021.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=0dab98d9-8999-4dd8-9198-e57a255f7464&source=Website

Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenant’s own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5849127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 238 Hawthorne have any available units?
238 Hawthorne has a unit available for $995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 238 Hawthorne have?
Some of 238 Hawthorne's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 238 Hawthorne currently offering any rent specials?
238 Hawthorne isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 Hawthorne pet-friendly?
Yes, 238 Hawthorne is pet friendly.
Does 238 Hawthorne offer parking?
Yes, 238 Hawthorne does offer parking.
Does 238 Hawthorne have units with washers and dryers?
No, 238 Hawthorne does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 Hawthorne have a pool?
No, 238 Hawthorne does not have a pool.
Does 238 Hawthorne have accessible units?
No, 238 Hawthorne does not have accessible units.
Does 238 Hawthorne have units with dishwashers?
No, 238 Hawthorne does not have units with dishwashers.
