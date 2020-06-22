238 Hawthorne

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly parking air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

*UNDERGOING MAKE READY* 2 bedroom 1 bath home with fenced yard minutes from downtown! - *UNDERGOING MAKE READY* Two bedroom one bath home located off I-35 minutes from downtown. This home features wood laminate flooring throughout, a separate utility room, and large fenced yard! The kitchen includes a stove/oven. Central air and heat! Call today for more information! 210-787-3876 Ext 1



Schedule A Tour Now!: https://showmojo.com/l/8d295b903d



Apply here: https://rpmtx021.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=0dab98d9-8999-4dd8-9198-e57a255f7464&source=Website



Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenant’s own expense and is not mandatory.



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



(RLNE5849127)