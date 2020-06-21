All apartments in San Antonio
235 Jemison Street - 1101

235 Jemison St · (210) 366-1162
Location

235 Jemison St, San Antonio, TX 78203
Downtown San Antonio

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 980 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Special pricing for theses rentals! 1st month $900, 2nd month $1,000, then your set rental amount will start for the $1,100!! Deposit can be split into 2 installment payments. New Shipping container Fourplex. Recycling shipping containers is very eco-friendly. All units are 3 bedroom, 2 bath, w/ large open living area. Kitchen is a chef's delight with granite counters, SS appliances, self closing drawers, and farm house pipe shelving.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.
New Shipping container Fourplex. Recycling shipping containers is very eco-friendly. All units are 3 bedroom, 2 bath, w/ large open living area. Kitchen is a chef's delight with granite counters, Stainless Steel appliances, self closing drawers, and farm house pipe shelving. Natural wood flooring has been refinished to a nice eclectic look. Private deck for outdoor enjoyment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 Jemison Street - 1101 have any available units?
235 Jemison Street - 1101 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 235 Jemison Street - 1101 have?
Some of 235 Jemison Street - 1101's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 235 Jemison Street - 1101 currently offering any rent specials?
235 Jemison Street - 1101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 Jemison Street - 1101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 235 Jemison Street - 1101 is pet friendly.
Does 235 Jemison Street - 1101 offer parking?
Yes, 235 Jemison Street - 1101 does offer parking.
Does 235 Jemison Street - 1101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 Jemison Street - 1101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 Jemison Street - 1101 have a pool?
No, 235 Jemison Street - 1101 does not have a pool.
Does 235 Jemison Street - 1101 have accessible units?
No, 235 Jemison Street - 1101 does not have accessible units.
Does 235 Jemison Street - 1101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 Jemison Street - 1101 does not have units with dishwashers.
