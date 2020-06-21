235 Jemison Street - 1101

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Special pricing for theses rentals! 1st month $900, 2nd month $1,000, then your set rental amount will start for the $1,100!! Deposit can be split into 2 installment payments. New Shipping container Fourplex. Recycling shipping containers is very eco-friendly. All units are 3 bedroom, 2 bath, w/ large open living area. Kitchen is a chef's delight with granite counters, SS appliances, self closing drawers, and farm house pipe shelving.



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

