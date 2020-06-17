2331 TRISTAN RUN

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Located in the secluded back part of the subdivision! This inviting, gorgeous, 2 story home includes stainless steel appliances in kitchen with lots of cabinets. Ceiling fans throughout. Fresh paint and recent flooring have been updated. The master bedroom is large & offers lots of space and separate walk-in closets! Dual living rooms and the downstairs living is pre-wired for high definition surround sound. Slab patio & large back yard for entertaining, kids to play or pets! Easy access to 1604 and 281!