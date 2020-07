Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Month to month or Short term rental. Modern and updated home with POOL, completely furnished. All maintenance and utilities INCLUDED. Move in READY w/all home living accessories avail. if needed. Pets negotiable (non-refundable deposit). Each person age 18 & up must pay $40 application fee & submit an application. Greenbelt and open living. Great entertaining home. Master down. All terms are negotiable based on term dates of rental.