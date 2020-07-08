All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated December 10 2019 at 10:51 AM

23031 Airedale Ln

23031 Airedale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

23031 Airedale Lane, San Antonio, TX 78260
Stone Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
STUNNING ONE-STORY HOME , 3 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH , OPEN FLOOR PLAN, GRANITE KITCHEN , WOOD FLOORS , PATIO SLAB. MUST SEE IT !!! THIS NOT GOING TO LAST !!! All measurements are aprox. check yourself for acuratte measurements

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23031 Airedale Ln have any available units?
23031 Airedale Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 23031 Airedale Ln have?
Some of 23031 Airedale Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23031 Airedale Ln currently offering any rent specials?
23031 Airedale Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23031 Airedale Ln pet-friendly?
No, 23031 Airedale Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 23031 Airedale Ln offer parking?
Yes, 23031 Airedale Ln offers parking.
Does 23031 Airedale Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23031 Airedale Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23031 Airedale Ln have a pool?
No, 23031 Airedale Ln does not have a pool.
Does 23031 Airedale Ln have accessible units?
No, 23031 Airedale Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 23031 Airedale Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 23031 Airedale Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

