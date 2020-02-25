230 W NORWOOD CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly renovated upstairs unit in Bungalow-style duplex. Kitchen has new stainless-steel appliances, faucet and ceramic tile floors. Interior freshly painted and hardwood floors in living areas & bedrooms. New cordless blinds & fixtures throughout. Bathroom has new vanity, ceramic tile, faucet and tiled shower walls. Great Location! Close to Trinity, UIW, SAC, Minutes to I-10, Hwy-281, Shopping, Restaurants, & Entertainment. Shared Washer/Dryer. One covered parking space. Small pets negotiable with deposit