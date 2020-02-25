All apartments in San Antonio
230 W NORWOOD CT
Last updated November 22 2019 at 11:27 PM

230 W NORWOOD CT

230 West Norwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

230 West Norwood Court, San Antonio, TX 78212

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly renovated upstairs unit in Bungalow-style duplex. Kitchen has new stainless-steel appliances, faucet and ceramic tile floors. Interior freshly painted and hardwood floors in living areas & bedrooms. New cordless blinds & fixtures throughout. Bathroom has new vanity, ceramic tile, faucet and tiled shower walls. Great Location! Close to Trinity, UIW, SAC, Minutes to I-10, Hwy-281, Shopping, Restaurants, & Entertainment. Shared Washer/Dryer. One covered parking space. Small pets negotiable with deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 W NORWOOD CT have any available units?
230 W NORWOOD CT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 W NORWOOD CT have?
Some of 230 W NORWOOD CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 W NORWOOD CT currently offering any rent specials?
230 W NORWOOD CT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 W NORWOOD CT pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 W NORWOOD CT is pet friendly.
Does 230 W NORWOOD CT offer parking?
Yes, 230 W NORWOOD CT offers parking.
Does 230 W NORWOOD CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 230 W NORWOOD CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 W NORWOOD CT have a pool?
No, 230 W NORWOOD CT does not have a pool.
Does 230 W NORWOOD CT have accessible units?
No, 230 W NORWOOD CT does not have accessible units.
Does 230 W NORWOOD CT have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 W NORWOOD CT does not have units with dishwashers.
