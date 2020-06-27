All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 230 HIALEAH AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
230 HIALEAH AVE
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:20 AM

230 HIALEAH AVE

230 Hialeah Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

230 Hialeah Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78218
General Kruger

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cozy home in quiet neighborhood near shopping, Randolph AFB, Ft Sam and BAMC. Wood flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings and large backyard. Includes, refrigerator, washer. Close to 35/410. Call district to verify schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 HIALEAH AVE have any available units?
230 HIALEAH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 230 HIALEAH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
230 HIALEAH AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 HIALEAH AVE pet-friendly?
No, 230 HIALEAH AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 230 HIALEAH AVE offer parking?
No, 230 HIALEAH AVE does not offer parking.
Does 230 HIALEAH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 HIALEAH AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 HIALEAH AVE have a pool?
No, 230 HIALEAH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 230 HIALEAH AVE have accessible units?
No, 230 HIALEAH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 230 HIALEAH AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 HIALEAH AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 HIALEAH AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 HIALEAH AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brynwood Apartments
8711 Bowens Crossing
San Antonio, TX 78250
View at Westover Hills Apartments
3010 W Loop 1604 N
San Antonio, TX 78251
Abode
7600 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Timber Ridge
3200 Timber View Dr
San Antonio, TX 78251
The Beverly San Antonio
123 Brackenridge Ave
San Antonio, TX 78209
Rio @ 1604
14900 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78247
711 E Carson
711 East Carson Street
San Antonio, TX 78208
Oak Springs
3919 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio