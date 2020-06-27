230 Hialeah Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78218 General Kruger
Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Cozy home in quiet neighborhood near shopping, Randolph AFB, Ft Sam and BAMC. Wood flooring throughout, vaulted ceilings and large backyard. Includes, refrigerator, washer. Close to 35/410. Call district to verify schools.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Does 230 HIALEAH AVE have any available units?
230 HIALEAH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.