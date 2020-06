Amenities

patio / balcony garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

NICE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH ONE STORY IN ALAMO HEIGHTS SCHOOL DISTRICT. TWO LIVING AND 2 EATING AREAS. TILE IN KITCHEN AND BATHS AND LAMINATE IN ALL OTHER COMMON AREAS WITH CARPET IN BEDROOMS. GREAT ACCESS TO 410, AIRPORT AND NORTHSTAR MALL. NICE BACKYARD WITH DECK AND COVERED BOAT STORAGE. THIS RENTAL THAT SHOWS WELL. CALL TO SEE THIS ONE TODAY.