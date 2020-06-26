All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 22806 San Saba Bluff.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
22806 San Saba Bluff
Last updated August 14 2019 at 5:27 PM

22806 San Saba Bluff

22806 San Saba Bluff · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Stone Oak
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

22806 San Saba Bluff, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remarkable 4 bedroom 2.5 bath available for lease. This property features high ceiling, wood burning fireplace, upstairs game room and lots of windows for natural lighting. Large kitchen with stainless steal appliances, granite countertops, brick back splash and walk-in pantry. Back yard will include covered patio with ceiling fan, additional patio added on for more sitting space, beautiful landscaping, privacy fence and mature trees for additional shade. This property won't last.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22806 San Saba Bluff have any available units?
22806 San Saba Bluff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 22806 San Saba Bluff have?
Some of 22806 San Saba Bluff's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22806 San Saba Bluff currently offering any rent specials?
22806 San Saba Bluff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22806 San Saba Bluff pet-friendly?
Yes, 22806 San Saba Bluff is pet friendly.
Does 22806 San Saba Bluff offer parking?
No, 22806 San Saba Bluff does not offer parking.
Does 22806 San Saba Bluff have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22806 San Saba Bluff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22806 San Saba Bluff have a pool?
No, 22806 San Saba Bluff does not have a pool.
Does 22806 San Saba Bluff have accessible units?
No, 22806 San Saba Bluff does not have accessible units.
Does 22806 San Saba Bluff have units with dishwashers?
No, 22806 San Saba Bluff does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Kennedy
7714 Kennedy Hill Drive
San Antonio, TX 78223
Mela Luxury Apartments
1507 Mission Road
San Antonio, TX 78210
Whispering Creek Villas
5303 Hamilton Wolfe Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Indian Hollow
12701 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Lila At Oakgate
3500 Oakgate Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Marigold Apartments
2303 Goliad Rd
San Antonio, TX 78223
Village at Vickery Grove
11518 Dakota Sky
San Antonio, TX 78249
Quarry Townhomes
250 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio