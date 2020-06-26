22806 San Saba Bluff

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Remarkable 4 bedroom 2.5 bath available for lease. This property features high ceiling, wood burning fireplace, upstairs game room and lots of windows for natural lighting. Large kitchen with stainless steal appliances, granite countertops, brick back splash and walk-in pantry. Back yard will include covered patio with ceiling fan, additional patio added on for more sitting space, beautiful landscaping, privacy fence and mature trees for additional shade. This property won't last.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.