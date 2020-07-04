226 VENICE

Amenities

Fantastic 2 bedroom 2 bath in LA Heights with open floor plan and lots of natural light. Completely renovated with custom designed interior to include hard wood flooring, large master suite with walk in closets and walk in rain shower, large kitchen, custom countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Large backyard that is perfect for entertaining. Centrally located near downtown, The Pearl, The Quarry, Trinity University, and UIW for easy commuting! A must see!! Schedule your showing today! Monthly pet fees apply.