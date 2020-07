Amenities

Great opportunity to own this Gorgeous 2nd Floor Condo in the desirable THOUSAND OAKS within the NEISD Community. Enjoy this spacious upper level 2 bedroom and 2 bath condo. Great open floor layout that also includes a very nice and peaceful cover patio. Amenities include gated complex, covered parking, maintained exterior, and access to the sports club next door. Don't miss on this great opportunity. Owner willing to rent with furniture or without BOOK your showing NOW!!!