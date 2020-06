Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

The Bellwood floorplan is a spacious two story home with 4 bed and 2.5 baths. This open floorplan offers a view of family room from the large country kitchen. The laundry room is conveniently located upstairs with all the spacious bedrooms. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system.