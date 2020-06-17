All apartments in San Antonio
222 Hallie Pass

Location

222 Hallie Pass, San Antonio, TX 78227

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
extra storage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tidy and spacious home with upgrades galore! Some of those updates can be found in the open kitchen which features steel appliances, granite counters, and offers ample counter and cabinet space. Generously sized master bedroom and secondary bedrooms. In addition to all this, the master bathroom has a double vanity sink, garden tub, and a shower stall. The second full bath boasts a vanity with extra storage. A covered patio leads to a fenced backyard, where you can relax after a hard day. This home is pet friendly with applicable pet fee(s) so be sure to apply today, at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Hallie Pass have any available units?
222 Hallie Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 Hallie Pass have?
Some of 222 Hallie Pass's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Hallie Pass currently offering any rent specials?
222 Hallie Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Hallie Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 222 Hallie Pass is pet friendly.
Does 222 Hallie Pass offer parking?
No, 222 Hallie Pass does not offer parking.
Does 222 Hallie Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 Hallie Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Hallie Pass have a pool?
No, 222 Hallie Pass does not have a pool.
Does 222 Hallie Pass have accessible units?
No, 222 Hallie Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Hallie Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 222 Hallie Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
