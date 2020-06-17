222 Hallie Pass

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Tidy and spacious home with upgrades galore! Some of those updates can be found in the open kitchen which features steel appliances, granite counters, and offers ample counter and cabinet space. Generously sized master bedroom and secondary bedrooms. In addition to all this, the master bathroom has a double vanity sink, garden tub, and a shower stall. The second full bath boasts a vanity with extra storage. A covered patio leads to a fenced backyard, where you can relax after a hard day. This home is pet friendly with applicable pet fee(s) so be sure to apply today, at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.