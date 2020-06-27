22114 Pelican Edge

Amenities
Amazing Single Story home in Champion Springs and NEISD Schools. Call today! - Amazing Single Story home in Champion Springs. This home has a beautifully landscaped back yard with mature trees and fenced in yard. This home features a large open floor plan, 2 living areas, and an island kitchen. Great NEISD schools and is conveniently located to great restaurants, tons of shopping, and loads of entertainment.
North East ISD:
Canyon Ridge Elementary School
Barbara Bush Middle School
Ronald Reagan High School
(RLNE2520067)