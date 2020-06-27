All apartments in San Antonio
22114 Pelican Edge

Location

22114 Pelican Edge, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing Single Story home in Champion Springs and NEISD Schools. Call today! - Amazing Single Story home in Champion Springs. This home has a beautifully landscaped back yard with mature trees and fenced in yard. This home features a large open floor plan, 2 living areas, and an island kitchen. Great NEISD schools and is conveniently located to great restaurants, tons of shopping, and loads of entertainment.

North East ISD:
Canyon Ridge Elementary School
Barbara Bush Middle School
Ronald Reagan High School

(RLNE2520067)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22114 Pelican Edge have any available units?
22114 Pelican Edge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 22114 Pelican Edge currently offering any rent specials?
22114 Pelican Edge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22114 Pelican Edge pet-friendly?
Yes, 22114 Pelican Edge is pet friendly.
Does 22114 Pelican Edge offer parking?
No, 22114 Pelican Edge does not offer parking.
Does 22114 Pelican Edge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22114 Pelican Edge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22114 Pelican Edge have a pool?
No, 22114 Pelican Edge does not have a pool.
Does 22114 Pelican Edge have accessible units?
No, 22114 Pelican Edge does not have accessible units.
Does 22114 Pelican Edge have units with dishwashers?
No, 22114 Pelican Edge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22114 Pelican Edge have units with air conditioning?
No, 22114 Pelican Edge does not have units with air conditioning.
