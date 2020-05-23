Charming home in well-located Gardens of Castle Hills with beautiful updated flooring. Lots of space in this open floorplan. Eat-in kitchen opens to the Living Room. Interior utility space. Custom blinds and upgraded ceilings fans. Split Master has walk-in closet and full bathroom with garden tub. Don't miss this one! (Note: Owner will have home cleaned before move-in.)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2210 Beacon Creek have any available units?
2210 Beacon Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.