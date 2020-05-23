2210 Beacon Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming home in well-located Gardens of Castle Hills with beautiful updated flooring. Lots of space in this open floorplan. Eat-in kitchen opens to the Living Room. Interior utility space. Custom blinds and upgraded ceilings fans. Split Master has walk-in closet and full bathroom with garden tub. Don't miss this one! (Note: Owner will have home cleaned before move-in.)