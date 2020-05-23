All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:19 AM

2210 Beacon Creek

2210 Beacon Creek · No Longer Available
Location

2210 Beacon Creek, San Antonio, TX 78213

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming home in well-located Gardens of Castle Hills with beautiful updated flooring. Lots of space in this open floorplan. Eat-in kitchen opens to the Living Room. Interior utility space. Custom blinds and upgraded ceilings fans. Split Master has walk-in closet and full bathroom with garden tub. Don't miss this one! (Note: Owner will have home cleaned before move-in.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2210 Beacon Creek have any available units?
2210 Beacon Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2210 Beacon Creek have?
Some of 2210 Beacon Creek's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2210 Beacon Creek currently offering any rent specials?
2210 Beacon Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2210 Beacon Creek pet-friendly?
No, 2210 Beacon Creek is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2210 Beacon Creek offer parking?
Yes, 2210 Beacon Creek offers parking.
Does 2210 Beacon Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2210 Beacon Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2210 Beacon Creek have a pool?
No, 2210 Beacon Creek does not have a pool.
Does 2210 Beacon Creek have accessible units?
No, 2210 Beacon Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 2210 Beacon Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 2210 Beacon Creek does not have units with dishwashers.

