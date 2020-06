Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

Beautiful 4bdrm, two-story home in Encino Ridge off TPC Pkwy near 281 shopping. Very spacious 2830 sf...formal dining, living room w/ fireplace, eat-in kitchen plus bkfst bar. Lead your way upstairs to the game room & 4 great bdrms. Lovely master bdrm & bath with dual vanity, garden tub & separate shower. Nice covered patio out back to enjoy & entertain. Call to schedule your personal viewing today! NOW AVAILABLE