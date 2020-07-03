All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 22023 Kenton Knoll.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
22023 Kenton Knoll
Last updated December 24 2019 at 3:05 PM

22023 Kenton Knoll

22023 Kenton Knoll · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Stone Oak
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

22023 Kenton Knoll, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The two-story stucco home features a gourmet kitchen with NEW GRANITE, a big island counter, & all STAINLESS STEEL appliances! Open floor-plan, ceiling fans throughout, and all hard floors (wood & custom tile), no carpet! All bathrooms are recently renovated. Home has a large great-room with a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and tons of natural lighting! Spacious MASTER RETREAT! Over-sized master closet, large garden-style soak And walk in steam shower. On huge natural-scaped lawn with mature oak trees!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22023 Kenton Knoll have any available units?
22023 Kenton Knoll doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 22023 Kenton Knoll have?
Some of 22023 Kenton Knoll's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22023 Kenton Knoll currently offering any rent specials?
22023 Kenton Knoll is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22023 Kenton Knoll pet-friendly?
No, 22023 Kenton Knoll is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 22023 Kenton Knoll offer parking?
Yes, 22023 Kenton Knoll offers parking.
Does 22023 Kenton Knoll have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22023 Kenton Knoll does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22023 Kenton Knoll have a pool?
No, 22023 Kenton Knoll does not have a pool.
Does 22023 Kenton Knoll have accessible units?
No, 22023 Kenton Knoll does not have accessible units.
Does 22023 Kenton Knoll have units with dishwashers?
No, 22023 Kenton Knoll does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Jax
12222 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230
Joule
10707 W Ih 10
San Antonio, TX 78230
Arches Apartments
215 Jackson Keller Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Sevona Westover Hills
12105 State Hwy 151
San Antonio, TX 78251
Dalian Monterrey Village
10102 Ingram Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
La Silva
3903 Barrington St
San Antonio, TX 78217
Stonehill at Pipers Creek
7940 Pipers Creek St
San Antonio, TX 78251
The Stella
4835 Lord Road
San Antonio, TX 78220

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio