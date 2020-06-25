220 HANSFORD ST

Amenities
Looking for Roommates - downtown & Lackland AFB - Property Id: 175579
I am not renting the house. I am looking for roommates to rent a room - single people only. Implied you would have use of the entire house but would have roommates.
A new home located a few minutes from downtown San Antonio - access to nice restaurants, coffee shops, short distance to river trail for running, biking, and kayaking...
Option to rent at $700/month shared bills or $800/month all bills paid or $900/month all bills paid with private bathroom.
House has wood floors in all rooms and living room; washer and dryer available for use; free internet/wifi to include Netflix and Spectrum cable tv; parking available on the street; security cameras; home security system; high-end Samsung QLED TVs; all new appliances; house is fully furnished - all you need is your clothes; no need to buy dishes, pans, or other cooking utensils; and some pets are welcome.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/175579
Property Id 175579
(RLNE5385172)