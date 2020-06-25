220 HANSFORD ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Looking for Roommates - downtown & Lackland AFB - Property Id: 175579



I am not renting the house. I am looking for roommates to rent a room - single people only. Implied you would have use of the entire house but would have roommates.



A new home located a few minutes from downtown San Antonio - access to nice restaurants, coffee shops, short distance to river trail for running, biking, and kayaking...



Option to rent at $700/month shared bills or $800/month all bills paid or $900/month all bills paid with private bathroom.



House has wood floors in all rooms and living room; washer and dryer available for use; free internet/wifi to include Netflix and Spectrum cable tv; parking available on the street; security cameras; home security system; high-end Samsung QLED TVs; all new appliances; house is fully furnished - all you need is your clothes; no need to buy dishes, pans, or other cooking utensils; and some pets are welcome.

