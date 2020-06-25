All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:19 PM

220 HANSFORD ST

220 Hansford Street · No Longer Available
Location

220 Hansford Street, San Antonio, TX 78210
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Looking for Roommates - downtown & Lackland AFB - Property Id: 175579

I am not renting the house. I am looking for roommates to rent a room - single people only. Implied you would have use of the entire house but would have roommates.

A new home located a few minutes from downtown San Antonio - access to nice restaurants, coffee shops, short distance to river trail for running, biking, and kayaking...

Option to rent at $700/month shared bills or $800/month all bills paid or $900/month all bills paid with private bathroom.

House has wood floors in all rooms and living room; washer and dryer available for use; free internet/wifi to include Netflix and Spectrum cable tv; parking available on the street; security cameras; home security system; high-end Samsung QLED TVs; all new appliances; house is fully furnished - all you need is your clothes; no need to buy dishes, pans, or other cooking utensils; and some pets are welcome.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/175579
Property Id 175579

(RLNE5385172)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 HANSFORD ST have any available units?
220 HANSFORD ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 220 HANSFORD ST have?
Some of 220 HANSFORD ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 HANSFORD ST currently offering any rent specials?
220 HANSFORD ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 HANSFORD ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 HANSFORD ST is pet friendly.
Does 220 HANSFORD ST offer parking?
Yes, 220 HANSFORD ST offers parking.
Does 220 HANSFORD ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 220 HANSFORD ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 HANSFORD ST have a pool?
No, 220 HANSFORD ST does not have a pool.
Does 220 HANSFORD ST have accessible units?
No, 220 HANSFORD ST does not have accessible units.
Does 220 HANSFORD ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 HANSFORD ST does not have units with dishwashers.

