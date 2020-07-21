21914 KENTON CROFT

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

ALL NEW INSIDE! WOW! 3 BR/2.5 BA. Updated colors with NEW paint and NEW wood laminate floors everywhere on 1st floor, stairs & Master bedroom/bath. Large secondary bedrooms have carpet w/upgraded padding. All NEW fixtures throughout. Enjoy the shade trees in back patio. Low maintenance, pristine backyard w/fruit trees & mature landscaping. Relax in the sitting area under the trees. This house is an entertainer's and gardener's dream.Great location & school district.Convenient to shopping and medical ctr.