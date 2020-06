Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly bathtub

Beautiful 2 story home in the gated community of Vistas at Stone Oak! Open floor plan, great for entertaining. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath. All bedrooms up. Large master with dual closets! Garden tub in master bath perfect for relaxing. Upstairs landing area great for home office space or play area. The backyard has a high deck that overlooks the greenbelt with no neighbors behind! Close to shopping, 1604/281 and great NEISD schools! Pet deposit will be based upon pet age/breed per Owner.



Contact us to schedule a showing.