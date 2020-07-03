All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 218 STIMMEL ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
218 STIMMEL ST
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:26 AM

218 STIMMEL ST

218 Stimmel Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Rainbow Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

218 Stimmel Street, San Antonio, TX 78227
Rainbow Hills

Amenities

garage
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
FULLY FURNISHED! A jewel near Lackland AFB**access to loop 410** and Hwy 90 This home has an open floor plan, modern appliances, and nicely decorated with lots of natural light.Kitchen is set up with Pots/Pans/Dishes and silverware should you decide to stay in for some home cooking. The dining room seats 6 people. A Flat Screen TV is setup in the living room to allow you to indulge in some TV. Wifi available throughout the home. Several eating establishments and grocery stores are 3 mins away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 218 STIMMEL ST have any available units?
218 STIMMEL ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 218 STIMMEL ST currently offering any rent specials?
218 STIMMEL ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 218 STIMMEL ST pet-friendly?
No, 218 STIMMEL ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 218 STIMMEL ST offer parking?
Yes, 218 STIMMEL ST offers parking.
Does 218 STIMMEL ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 218 STIMMEL ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 218 STIMMEL ST have a pool?
No, 218 STIMMEL ST does not have a pool.
Does 218 STIMMEL ST have accessible units?
No, 218 STIMMEL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 218 STIMMEL ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 218 STIMMEL ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 218 STIMMEL ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 218 STIMMEL ST does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Estraya Westover Hills
1626 North Ellison Drive
San Antonio, TX 78251
The '68
623 Hemisfair Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78206
Las Brisas
12626 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78231
Mela Luxury Apartments
1507 Mission Road
San Antonio, TX 78210
Overlook at Stone Oak Park
22202 Estate Hill Dr
San Antonio, TX 78258
Remington Ranch
12511 Jones Maltsberger Rd
San Antonio, TX 78247
Westchase
7820 Woodchase
San Antonio, TX 78240
Platinum Shavano Oaks
14811 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78231

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio