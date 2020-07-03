218 STIMMEL ST

Amenities

garage internet access furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking garage internet access

FULLY FURNISHED! A jewel near Lackland AFB**access to loop 410** and Hwy 90 This home has an open floor plan, modern appliances, and nicely decorated with lots of natural light.Kitchen is set up with Pots/Pans/Dishes and silverware should you decide to stay in for some home cooking. The dining room seats 6 people. A Flat Screen TV is setup in the living room to allow you to indulge in some TV. Wifi available throughout the home. Several eating establishments and grocery stores are 3 mins away.