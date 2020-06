Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

This one story shows pride of ownership throughtout the home. Ready for immediate move in. Master bedroom separate from the other two bedrooms. Large family room with fireplace. Located close to 281,1604 and TPC. shoping and restaurants. NEISD schools. No carpet, beautiful laminated wood floors and tile. Don't let this one get away, you will be excited to call this home. Call for pet restrictions. Sorry No Cats This is a NON Smoking Home.