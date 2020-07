Amenities

FRESHLY RENOVATED 2/1 GRANITE KITCHEN, DINING AREA, NICE SIZE ROOMS, NEW CARPET, NEW FLOORS, FRESH PAINT, FENCED IN BACK YARD, PARKING, WASHER AND DRYER HOOK UP, 2 AC AND HEAT UNITS PROVIDED, NEW CEILING FANS. $900 per month,$900 deposit, SECTION 8 ok OR proof of Good rental history, proof of 1yr work history, NO PETS, SERIOUS INQUIRES ONLY