pet friendly recently renovated game room

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room

4 Bedroom in Las Fontana's Villas - Property is a well maintained 4 bedroom 3 bath home in desirable Las Fontana's Villas. As you enter you are greeted by a long entryway. To your left is a bedroom downstairs which can also be used as an office. A full bath is next to it. You then come upon a large open area which has the living room kitchen and dining area. Kitchen has updated appliances. Upstairs has the master bedroom, master bath , game room , two other bedrooms and utility room. Pets are negotiable on a case by case basis. $500.00 non-refundable cleaning fee.



(RLNE5874750)