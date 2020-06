Amenities

Gorgeous 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Pulte home located in a gated community in the Encino Rio subdivision. New high grade carpet installed and new tile in the formal living/dining room area. Large covered patio, great for family gatherings and BBQ's. Amenities include community pool, park and basketball court. Elementary and middle schools are within walking distance. Home has close access to Bulverde Road, Hwy 281 and Loop 1604. Must see to appreciate!!!! Sorry no pets allowed.