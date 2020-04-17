All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated May 15 2020 at 3:55 PM

21118 Balmoral Place

21118 Balmoral Place · No Longer Available
Location

21118 Balmoral Place, San Antonio, TX 78258
Stone Oak

Amenities

garage
pool
playground
fireplace
game room
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
Gorgeous 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home ready for immediate. Open floor plan with 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, game room, office & wood burning fire place. Spacious kitchen with island and plenty of counter space. Master bedroom is down w/large master bath that will include double vanity, stand up shower & garden tub. All secondary bedrooms are upstairs. Detached two car garage. Bright and open with lots of windows. Neighborhood pool and play ground with in walking distance.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21118 Balmoral Place have any available units?
21118 Balmoral Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 21118 Balmoral Place have?
Some of 21118 Balmoral Place's amenities include garage, pool, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21118 Balmoral Place currently offering any rent specials?
21118 Balmoral Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21118 Balmoral Place pet-friendly?
No, 21118 Balmoral Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 21118 Balmoral Place offer parking?
Yes, 21118 Balmoral Place offers parking.
Does 21118 Balmoral Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21118 Balmoral Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21118 Balmoral Place have a pool?
Yes, 21118 Balmoral Place has a pool.
Does 21118 Balmoral Place have accessible units?
No, 21118 Balmoral Place does not have accessible units.
Does 21118 Balmoral Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 21118 Balmoral Place does not have units with dishwashers.
