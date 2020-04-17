21118 Balmoral Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage

Gorgeous 5 bedroom 2.5 bath home ready for immediate. Open floor plan with 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, game room, office & wood burning fire place. Spacious kitchen with island and plenty of counter space. Master bedroom is down w/large master bath that will include double vanity, stand up shower & garden tub. All secondary bedrooms are upstairs. Detached two car garage. Bright and open with lots of windows. Neighborhood pool and play ground with in walking distance.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.